Rumored that Rare’s Banjo-Kazooie will be back

rare Banjo Kazooie – Starring the Bear and Bird who made a name for themselves during the Nintendo 64 generation – Rumored to return.

In the last episode of Nate Hate Nate the Hate podcastGame developer Modern Vintage Gamer has suggested a revival is on the way, based on some of the things he’s been hearing about the industry.

This is exactly what he said (via VGC):

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, I’m not an insider, I’m a developer, but sometimes I hear things and I was at GDC earlier this year and there were some people talking about Banjo. “I’ve heard Banjo is coming for months now, from different people. Something is going on with Banjo, what I can’t tell you is what this is.”

MVG doubled down in a follow-up comment, explaining how he “feels strong” about it Something Related to Banjo during the Xbox Game Show and Bethesda later today (UK time).

The last entry in the series Banjo-Kazooie: Nutz & Boltz Released exclusively on Xbox 360 in 2008, it’s arguably a game that failed to live up to the legacy of the original Nintendo 64 releases from 1998 and 2000.

Although the IP is now the property of Microsoft, as Nintendo Switch fans know – the popular duo has on a number of occasions returned to Nintendo platforms. Three years ago, Banjo-Kazooie appeared as a DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros.And earlier this year, the original Nintendo 64 classic was released on the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Banjo-Kazooie isn’t the only rare old school game rumored to be making a comeback. There is strong evidence that the classic first-person shooter Golden eyes 007 (It was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997) It has also been revived. Some speculation has even led to theories about a possible Switch Online version of the original title.

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Interested in seeing the N64 Banjo-Kazooie code return, even if a new game hasn’t been announced for the Nintendo platform? Tell us below.