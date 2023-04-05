April 5, 2023

Rumor: The PS5 Pro is really targeting a 2024 release date

Ayhan 48 mins ago 2 min read
Photo: Push Square

The PS5 Pro rumors just won’t go away indoor games It’s again reported that Half-Step Generation is targeting a 2024 launch date. Back in March, the trusted publication said that Sony had plans for a Pro console, which was presumably in development. Insider Gaming now says that the supposed PS5 Pro is “aiming for a Holiday 2024 release.”

For the same site to drop another Pro System mention, it would have to be fairly confident in its sources. Of course, we won’t know for sure if this thing even exists until it’s actually announced, but these rumors don’t seem to be going anywhere.

so when He was Will this PS5 Pro be revealed? Well, it’s still a long way off late 2024 – at least in terms of marketing cycles. Sony supposed to host a big show within the next few months, but we imagine it would be too early to announce full hardware. We’ll probably look at confirmation in early to mid 2024, with something like five or six months to get ready for launch — unless Sony sees fit to give us a cheeky teaser first.

But how do you feel about a potential PS5 Pro? A survey we conducted last month completely divided opinion on a new console – but have you changed your mind since then? Contact Sony’s top-secret company in the comments section below.

