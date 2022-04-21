April 21, 2022

Rumor: Switch Online Leak reveals unreleased NES titles, here’s a look

Photo: via Twitter

It’s been a totally crazy week for the Nintendo Switch Online with a string of rumors, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In the latest development, footage of unreleased NES games for the Switch Online subscription service has now surfaced via a leak.

Below is a comparison of the current version and a major version of the NES Online app (via orcastraw). As it turns out, there are all kinds of additional games included here like tetrisAnd backmandouble mega man Games and other titles like Castlevania. There are also a number of additional “SP” games on offer.

The catch here is that this version dates back to October 2019, which means that there is no guarantee that we will necessarily see these games available in the Store in the future. In other words, you just have to wait and see.

It looks like Nintendo is currently focusing on the monthly N64 releases, so maybe when it gets some time it’ll add some additional titles to the NES. What do you think of the above games featured in this latest leak? Which one would you like to see in the near future? As always, leave a comment below.

