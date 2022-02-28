Rumor Summary: WWE Hall of Fame plans, McMahon match, Asuka’s return, and more!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

wrestling Claims that The Undertaker went into the Hall of Fame as a solo inductee this year have been considered but this has not happened. It looks like more names for this year’s category will be announced soon.

according to Wrestling WatcherVince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee is going to be a “complete smoke and mirror event” and they still have plenty of tickets on sale per night, so they’re trying to do everything they can to do that.

PW inside He notes that there is internal hope for Asuka’s return this month but that “there was nothing creative about her.”

for every combat choiceWe saw Big E on a four-wheeler recently because WWE and Mattel have a new game coming out soon.

Tornado team match of six players in Revolution It was changed, according to Fighting He chooses. The original match was not going to feature Isiah Kassidy and Sammy Guevara but no reason was given for the change to be made.

