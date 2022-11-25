Rumor Roundup: The Elite troll Punk, Thunder Rosa Returns, Lashley, more!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back where you can find them over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors of the day:
- according to Observer Wrestling RadioDave Meltzer, there are “people close to CM Punk” who were “not happyWith the three-way match going dynamite where the elite Evil troll in chicago.
- F4WonlineBrian Alvarez claims that even though he looked like Bobby Lashley heel turning Earlier this month, he was included in the babyface column on WWE’s in-house roster.
- Alvarez shot down a rumor that William Regal was leaving AEW Back to WWE. Speculation swirled about Regal’s future after Jon Moxley asked Regal to leave and never come back on me dynamite. Alvarez stated that Regal would “come back” and “that wasn’t his departure from AEW.”
- Meltzer pointed out that Thunder Rose is expected to be Back in AEW around feb.
- He added that AEW’s Mentality is use temporary address If Champion is expected to come out “a few months”. But if the champ is going to miss six months or more, they understand will not be used temporary address.
- for every Choose a fightScorpio has been cleansed to come back to the ring “for a while,” however AEW Creations nothing to him.
If you've heard any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take it as such.
