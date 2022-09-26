Rumor Roundup: AEW’s Talent Exodus, Buddy Matthews Future, McIntyre & Cross, and more!

Speculating on rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back that you can find over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Today’s rumors:

Dave Meltzer In response to someone asking if we should expect a mass exit of AEW talent, especially from NXT, he said, “It seems that they are few now.” He explained that he did not think it would be a mass exodus but “it seems that a few of them want to go.”

Choose a fight She has sources telling them that there is a belief that Buddy Matthews may be on his way out of AEW, and this last week frenzy Signing up could be his last night in the company.

In addition to Drew McIntyre’s dealing with food poisoning, fighting Says his clip with Carrion Cross on Smackdown An error occurred when the flash paper did not work as intended and they had to change things quickly. They say everything after that was improvised.

The Wrestling Newsletter He says WWE has been talking about promoting Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne to the main roster for a while.

This week’s newsletter also includes a note about a high injury. She was injured outside, but it is believed to be minor. It’s on the list to go back next week.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and have not been confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back over here To keep track of how true the rumors are.