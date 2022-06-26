Rumor: PS Plus Essential PS5 and PS4 Games for July 2022 Leaked Early

The PS Plus games The July 2022 list has apparently been leaked ahead of the official reveal, which is set to happen on Wednesday. The leak comes again from Delabs, with user Billbil kun outdoing several PS Plus updates in the past. As such, there is little reason to doubt this latest leak.

According to the above publication, July 2022 PS Plus Basic The games are as follows:

Crash Bandicoot 4 is likely to be the main title here – a continuation of the classic platforming series that was released in 2020 for PS4, and ported to PS5 in 2021.

However, a horror title of your own choosing, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, is bound to stir up conversation. This is because Man of Medan is already available through PS Plus Extra – One of the new PS Plus subscription levels that has just been launched. This is another example of Sony’s services overlap – something we’ve seen a few times on PS Now, before it folded into a patched PS Plus.

Finally, Arcadegeddon is a multiplayer shooter, set to launch on July 5th – which is also the day PS Plus games will be available for download. Online multiplayer titles have become a staple of PS Plus over the past six months or so. Being on PS Plus gives these games a chance to reach a wider audience, but it’s safe to say that not everyone is a fan of this strategy.

What do you think of this supposed choice? For a complete list of All The title is currently available through the Sony subscription service, check out All PS Plus games Guide, then let us know what you think of the July 2022 lineup in the comments section below.