Rumor: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 Datamine may reveal future DLC tracks

Well, it looks like there might be else leak for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Tour Ticket.

After the latest release of Wave 2, it seems that data experts have been able to identify the new courses with the help of “music preview files” included in the latest Update version 2.1.0.

data miner oat dome More details on this topic on Twitter:

Nintendo accidentally left too many music preview files in the 2.1.0 update, allowing us to select several unreleased courses!

What is a Music Preview File? Since loading a full music file from the ROM may take some time, a separate “prefetch” file is generated from the first ~1s which can be preloaded into memory. This prefetch runs while the full file is loaded.

Unfortunately for Nintendo, while they deleted the entire songs of the unreleased courses from the ROM, they accidentally left some prefetch files. (It is stored in a separate place.) It is possible to select multiple courses based on their first ~1s of music!

tracking original leakTwitter user 6564 Provided a rundown of tracks that could come in waves of the future. Here’s what might be on the way:

Rock Cup: London ring (a trip), peach gardens (DS), Lake Bo / broken pavement (GBA), alpine pass (3DS)

Moon Cup: Berlin Bayways (a trip), Waluigi Stadium / Wario Colleseum (GCN), Miri Mountains (?), rainbow road (3DS)

Fruit cup: Amsterdam Drift (round), Wii, DS,?

Boomerang Cup: Speedway in Singapore (round), GameCube, GBA, Los Angeles Labs (a trip)

– Feather Cup: Round, Wee, sunset wilds (GBA), round

Cherry cup: Bangkok Rush (round), GameCube, SNES, ?

Acorn cup: Vancouver speed (a trip), Maple Treeway (Wei),? ,?

– Spiny Cup: Tour, GameCube, ?, Wii

Here’s what he was able to decipher pic.twitter.com/KzEdWKTaCz– Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) August 5, 2022

Here’s a YouTube video if you want to listen to it https://t.co/93gnG3Z36w– Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) August 5, 2022

So, there you are – these pathways could come in waves in the future if this datamin is accurate. Keep in mind that there is no official confirmation and that everything is likely to change between now and the launch of these future waves.

participation in Nintendo Live on me

How do you feel about the above tracks appearing in the Booster Course Pass? Tell us below.