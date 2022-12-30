December 30, 2022

Rumor: Leaked images of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Switch OLED model appear online

Ayhan 18 mins ago 2 min read
Image: Nintendo

Pictures from the special edition The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears A Nintendo Switch OLED prototype has surfaced online, with images of a Zelda-themed platformer and a bundle of Joy-Cons, as well as the box.

Apparently I found it on the Chinese forum Tieba and posted it on Famous by the user Casen (Thanks, My Nintendo News), showing a pair of green (left) and white (right) Joy-Cons from the game and white backplates to match the dock. The dock has similar gold markings embossed on the front side, with the rear of the console itself (black) featuring subtly embossed motifs similar to those on the Other Special Editions of OLED Control Panels.

This is the box – you can find more pictures at the links above:

