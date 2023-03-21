Rudolph Easley sues Brother Ronald over the rights to the Easley Brothers trademark

There’s a family battle brewing between the Isley Brothers…with Rudolph Easley He blames his younger brother Ronald Easley Behind his back he probably cut a lot of money off of him.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Rudolph is suing Ronald over the rights to the “The Isley Brothers” trademark… He says Ronald applied for and got approval to trademark his own name and that he took all the profits.

Rudolph says he and Ronald supposedly split all profits from the band 50/50… claiming they own 50% ownership of the band since their brother O’Kelley He died in 1986…but Rudolph claims Ronald has gone rogue recently.

In the documents, Rudolph claims that Ronald applied for exclusive rights to “The Isley Brothers” and gave him the exclusive rights to use them for “visual recordings and audio-visual recordings featuring music and animation” in August…but Rudolph says Ronald needs his approval to cut Such a bargain.

Rudolph says Ronald filed to have the trademark placed in his name in November 2021…but Rudolph claims they previously split all profits from some big deals, including a multimillion-dollar publishing deal…and now a judge wants to order an accountant to find out how much money he made Ronald since the change.

What’s more, Rudolph wants the court to step in and declare that the trademark “The Isley Brother” is jointly owned by him and his brother…and he wants Ronald to cough up half the money he’s been stealing from their band’s good name since he got the trademark.