Ruchira Kamboj: ‘We Don’t Need To Tell Us What To Do About Democracy’: India at the United Nations

Indian envoy Ruchira Kamboj said at the United Nations: “Everyone is free to say whatever he wants” in India.

United nations:

India does not need to be told what to do about democracy, said the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kambuj, who held the UN Security Council presidency for the month of December, here on Thursday.

India on Thursday assumed the presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for December, during which it will host important events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism. The presidency will bring down the curtain on India’s two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the powerful United Nations organ.

Mrs. Kamboj, India’s first female permanent representative to the United Nations, will be seated in the president’s seat at the horse shoe table. On the first day of India’s presidency, I addressed reporters at the United Nations Headquarters on the monthly program of work.

Asked about democracy and press freedom in India, she said “So I would say that, we don’t need to be told what to do about democracy.

“India is probably the oldest civilization in the world as you all know. In India, the roots of democracy go back 2,500 years, and we have always been a democracy. Looking back to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy untouched – the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and fourth, the press. Means Very vibrant social media, so the country is the largest democracy in the world.

“Every five years we run the world’s largest democracy exercise. Everyone is free to say as they like and please, and that’s the way our country works. It’s quick to fix, transform and change. And the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don’t need to say.” That is, you don’t have to listen to me. Others say this,” said Ms. Kamboj.

