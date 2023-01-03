RTX 4070 Ti & RTX 40 Mobility Launched

NVIDIA’s CES 2023 Own “GeForce” title Just hours away and the company will unveil its next-generation GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 4070 Ti laptop GPUs.

Watch NVIDIA’s GeForce CES 2023 title here! RTX 40 Laptop GPUs & RTX 4070 Ti Unveiled

The company revealed in a press release that the CES 2023 event will once again be virtual and will be broadcast live on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 am PST. The company will also have a presence in the showroom where it will showcase its latest products and innovations, but most of the announcements will happen on live broadcasts. The following are pressers:

Mark your calendar for our virtual NVIDIA’s own address at CES on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT, as we kick off the year with our latest innovation. tuning in NVIDIA.com. News will be posted leading up to and during the event here. If you’re planning to attend CES in person, we invite you to check out our gaming line-up at Cosmopolitan at CES 2023, where we’ll be showcasing the latest technologies, products, and software from GeForce and GeForce NOW. via NVIDIA

As for what to expect, we are exclusively reported A few days back, NVIDIA will unveil its next GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, RTX 4070 Ti, on January 3rd followed by its launch on January 5th. This more or less confirms that the card will be on NVIDIA’s agenda during the keynote at CES 23. As for other products, we can expect NVIDIA to provide an update on RTX 40 GPU for laptops Which is expected to pair well with Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs & AMD’s Ryzen 7000 “Dragon Range” chips. Both CPUs are also expected to have products based on their CES 2023 presentation.

Of course, NVIDIA could also have some surprises up its sleeve and new products to reveal besides the ones we’ve already heard about and seen in the leaks.

Tune in January 3 at 8 a.m. PT for GeForce Beyond at CES 2023. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Xfa6YuySMk pic.twitter.com/yocBF6UDHG – NVIDIA GeForce (NVIDIA GeForce) December 27, 2022

Other than that, the company will also be talking about the software side of GeForce innovations and more titles that support the all-new DLSS 3 technology. We can’t wait to see what NVIDIA has in store for us, so save the date and we’ll see you at CES!

countdown