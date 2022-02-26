Round Up: Valve’s Steam Deck reviews are in – what does it look like compared to the Switch?

Valve’s New Gaming Laptop Might Be a Steam Deck The pursuit of a completely different audience But it still draws a lot of comparisons to the Nintendo Switch.

The end product is now in the hands of many tech and video game outlets, so what’s the final verdict, and what does it look like compared to the Nintendo hybrid? If you are interested in learning more about this new system – read on! We’ve collected a series of reviews – many of which refer to Nintendo hybrids.

Starting with a Steam Deck review by ribbedHere’s a sample of what the site’s editor-in-chief and co-founder, Chris Blunt, had to say:

“The Steam Deck shines as a super powerful switch… I really enjoyed the Steam Deck when I treated it as a powerful Nintendo Switch rather than a laptop hybrid.”

“…I love the Nintendo Switch because it makes video games accessible to more people than ever before, allowing them to easily enjoy games at their convenience without any additional investment of time or space. No TV required – hell, no room Living Wanted and I still think that for newcomers and people who are not familiar with computer games, the Nintendo console remains the best starting point for this hobby.

“But for folks who already have a Steam library, or are eager to dip their toes into the waters of PC gaming, Steam Deck does seem like a legitimate alternative. It relies on the Switch to play anywhere and everywhere, because now the games and file saves aren’t tied to a console. Control. It lives in the cloud, and it follows me wherever I can access Steam — from the Steam Deck, to my gaming PC, to my work laptop, and anywhere else I might want it in the future.”

Tom’s devices Senior Editor Andrew E. Friedman gave the device four out of five stars and said the following:

“There is a certain intimacy with playing games on Steam Deck, as there is on the Nintendo Switch. Sure, I can play games on my device plugged into a monitor or TV. But sometimes, I feel more comfortable curled up on the sofa under a blanket with a cup of tea in hand. This flexibility encouraged me to play some games that I might not have tried otherwise.”

Wes Fenlon from computer games He gave the device an 85 out of 100 and said it was a “Leatherman guy would love” system:

“The Steam Deck is a portable gaming system that a Leatherman guy could love. It was very likely designed by the Leatherman guys at Valve, who decided that a gaming laptop would only work if it had a big screen, a big analog stick, trackpads, and access to a proper Linux desktop below a friendly user interface.The problem I’ve always had with Leathermans (please don’t get mad at me, Leatherman guys) is that mini-scissors and other doodads are never as good as the proper tools they replace.And Steam Deck is not immune Totally out of this Jack of-all-trades issue – after two weeks with it, it’s no longer a replacement for my desktop or portable computer like the Nintendo Switch.”

Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Condit gave Valve’s new hardware 81 out of 100, and while she thinks the Switch comparisons are “quite fair,” it’s more like a mix of two older devices:

“A lot of people will compare Steam Deck to a Switch, which is perfectly fair, but after spending over a week with the Valve laptop, I think there’s a better analogy at hand: Steam Deck is what happens when a Vita and Wii U get drunk on Linux and get down on their feet. Big kid together.”

The IGN A Review in Progress by its Executive Editor, Seth J. Massey, stated that:

“The Steam Deck’s LCD runs at 1200 x 800 at 60Hz, and it looks really good. I have no complaints about the resolution – at this screen size there’s a diminishing return when packing in extra pixels. I have to say, with That said, the OLED display on the latest Nintendo Switch styled handheld screen spoiled me, and the Steam Deck doesn’t quite live up to the vibrancy and clarity that Nintendo’s latest update offers.But it’s still pretty nice, especially if you don’t jump back between this and an OLED screen. Similar to Switch, it’s touch-enabled, so you can easily navigate through menus and even control some games with a quick tap here and swipe there.”

“…Its interesting to think of this, with just a few accessories [Steam Deck] It could be someone’s only PC and that wouldn’t be a bad setup. When you factor in all this versatility, the extra cost over the Switch – which to this day still doesn’t have a web browser or Netflix app – doesn’t seem unreasonable. It’s missing a camera, so you can’t use it for video conferencing, but apart from that, it’s a decent little PC that easily handles light daily tasks but also plays games at a level you won’t find in other devices around this price. “

So here you go – some actual reviews of Valve’s Steam Deck along with some comparisons to the Nintendo Switch. What are your thoughts on the Steam Deck so far? Have you already ordered one? Do you see it as a replacement for your Nintendo Switch? Leave your thoughts below.