Round Up: Reviews are in for Dragon Quest Treasures

team in Pocket Tactics awarded Treasures a rating of 9 out of 10 – calling it a “fantastic entry” in the popular series for new and old players alike:

A treasure-packed adventure packed with classic DQ charm, Dragon Quest Treasures fully embraces the world of its predecessors, while still setting itself apart. Its mechanics are unique and engaging, full of personality and charm, and above all, it’s just great fun. A great entry into a popular series for players returning and new Both. “

Siliconera Enjoyed her time with the game – giving it an 8 out of 10, but found it a little confusing at times:

“Dragon Quest Treasures Many! Offers a lot to do. Players get various islands to explore, many quests to complete, and a large collection of monsters to collect. It is clearly the kind of game that a person is supposed to be picking on for weeks. The downside is that it can get very overwhelming when it comes to the number of tasks that go on your to-do list. As long as you take your time (and regular breaks to rest your thumb after all the digging), this is a manageable and sometimes unforgettable experience.”

destructive He said he’d be happy to sink hours into a game like this, giving it a rating of 7.5 out of 10:

The perfect game for those long winter nights, Dragon Quest Treasures You’re going to push me over until Square Enix finally starts releasing it Infinity Strash. “

digital trends Gave it 3 out of 5, but felt it had some issues:

“Dragon Quest Treasures It fumbles on some basic details, creating a sometimes frustratingly dull RPG, but its heart is always in the right place. It aims to offer low-stakes exploration with a childlike imagination, which shines through in the sometimes dirty sifting pan. For younger or even older gamers who fondly remember pretending to be a pirate as a kid and don’t mind being bored, Eric and Mia’s adventure is a relaxing return to the sandbox.”



twinfinite It was another site to give it a higher score – giving it a 4 out of 5 and describing it as an overall “fun and fun” experience:

“Dragon Quest Treasures isn’t a perfect experience, but it’s a fun and enjoyable experience overall. The new ideas and mechanics that it mixes with the Dragon Quest series’ trademarks are sound marks, and could prove vital to the series’ direction in both the main games and what we hope will be a strong new series on its own.” for years to come. As long as one is willing to put up with its rough introduction, there is no doubt they will find a game worth patience.”