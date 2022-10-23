Round Up: Previews are in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The next major Pokemon entry pokemon scarlet and violet On Switch next month, and as you may have seen previews – including a Nintendo Life one – it’s now live.

Although we are a bit concerned about the game’s performance, the gameplay and the new features are actually quite exciting. If you haven’t already seen our preview by Alex Olney, here’s it again:

In addition to hands-on with Nintendo Life, several other outlets have also shared her thoughts. So here’s a selection of some other ideas:

GoNintendo Editor Kevin Cassidy said his hands-on game training has gone through him, which is probably a good thing:

“I’ve only scratched the surface with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and honestly, that’s what excites me the most. I haven’t seen anything that pissed me off or bothered. I only encountered features I wanted to try, areas I wanted to dive into, and new Pokémon to catch. Just like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The range and size of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is extremely difficult to grasp in a quick demo session. My time with the game has passed, which is clearly a good sign of what will happen. If two hours pass in the blink of an eye, just imagine how fast time goes when We’re playing the real deal!”

IGN He said there was enough new content to fundamentally change the series:

Overall, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seem to change the traditional Pokemon formula in more ways than one, with an open world to explore freely, three stories to deal with on your own terms, four-player co-op, and even smaller details we probably haven’t revealed yet like ditching NPC battles. Coercive There is enough the new Here to make me highly anticipate a new Pokémon journey once Pokémon Scarlett and Violet launches on November 18th. “

Our friends in Eurogamer They also expressed concerns about the game’s performance in a pre-release version:

“The menus are noticeably slow and sluggish, the animations are wildly choppy, the NPCs move like wobbly book graphics even at very close distances, and city buildings are loaded as we walk their streets. Again, we’re pre-launched here and things can of course It changed, but I’ve played some Pokemon game previews now, and there’s no doubt that Scarlett and Violet are the strongest of those.”

ribbed He said the new entries sounded like a “legitimate open world” — comparing the level of freedom to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:

“Pokemon games have always told you where to go, what to do, and sometimes even how to do it, while still retaining some esoteric aspects (Cough, fourth training) is hidden for all but the most powerful players. They are generally directed experiences, and are rarely overwhelming. what you played with carmine It was the opposite: he explained everything to me, and then let me lose. know, like Breath of the wild. “

And last but not least, there are ideas from Serebii.net Webmaster Joe Merrick – who submitted a file Total collapse of the game. He believes the new entries could be a “huge” step forward for the series:

“All in all, in the first play, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet seems to have the potential to be a huge step forward for the franchise that some have been hoping for. There are many surprises yet to be revealed, and if the capabilities are there throughout the game, Pokémon may have reached a new peak. We desperately need to play more, to see what else is in Paldea, and if the full game continues on the little snippet we played, this really is an exciting time for Pokémon fans. Roll on November 18th.”

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch next month.