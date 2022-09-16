September 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rosie O’Donnell says she didn’t get past Ellen DeGeneres’ comment

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Rosie O'Donnell says she didn't get past Ellen DeGeneres' comment

Rosie O’Donnell said “something weird” made her never show up The former Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

The ‘Now and Then’ star helped pave the way for DeGeneres and her now-cancelled series, but he made it clear Watch what happens live. On Thursday, the “Finding Nemo” voice actress ended up being ignored.

“We had something a little weird,” O’Donnell told Andy Cohen. “After my show went off air and her show was on the air, Larry King had a call with Elaine and said, ‘What happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Its presentation went into the tubes. I came out as a lesbian and disappeared!

“I don’t know Rosie,” said Eileen, and I quote. We’re not friends.”

O’Donnell, 60, admitted she “never got over” DeGeneres’ public comments.

I was in bed with Kelly [Carpenter]And I said, “Did you just hear that or was that an auditory hallucination in me [head]O’Donnell said shocked. “It hurt my feelings, as a baby, and I never got over it.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell on The Rosie Talk Show
The “Finding Nemo” star appeared on O’Donnell’s Show. However, O’Donnell will never appear on DeGeneres.
talkshowheroes/youtube

“Mr. The wrong star, 64, appeared on ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ and jokingly appeared as ‘Lebanese’, but DeGeneres’ public comments led to O’Donnell being suspended from appearing on DeGeneres’ Show despite receiving an invite. At the end of the show.

The “Harriet the Spy” star said she wanted to bring someone with her so it would be “a little less awkward,” but the DeGeneres staff “didn’t want to do that,” so O’Donnell declined.

Concluding the conversation, O’Donnell said to Cohen, “I wish her all the best in her life and be healthy, so there you go.”

See also  Justin Bieber reveals one side of his face is paralyzed - Billboard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Britney Spears, Jimmy Spears, and Treestar are settling a custody dispute

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Ann Heishi family fight on their own land

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Disney Removes Rogue Swarm, Snow White Pass, Inside Out 2

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

8 min read

Life+Fashion: David Beckham queues for hours to pay his respects In front of Elizabeth’s coffin

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Dow drops 250 points as traders fret about FedEx warning, Wall Street heads for big weekly loss

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Rosie O’Donnell says she didn’t get past Ellen DeGeneres’ comment

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

China’s discovery of lunar minerals could add to a fuller view of the moon

1 hour ago Izer