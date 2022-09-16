Rosie O’Donnell says she didn’t get past Ellen DeGeneres’ comment

Rosie O’Donnell said “something weird” made her never show up The former Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

The ‘Now and Then’ star helped pave the way for DeGeneres and her now-cancelled series, but he made it clear Watch what happens live. On Thursday, the “Finding Nemo” voice actress ended up being ignored.

“We had something a little weird,” O’Donnell told Andy Cohen. “After my show went off air and her show was on the air, Larry King had a call with Elaine and said, ‘What happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Its presentation went into the tubes. I came out as a lesbian and disappeared!

“I don’t know Rosie,” said Eileen, and I quote. We’re not friends.”

O’Donnell, 60, admitted she “never got over” DeGeneres’ public comments.

I was in bed with Kelly [Carpenter]And I said, “Did you just hear that or was that an auditory hallucination in me [head]O’Donnell said shocked. “It hurt my feelings, as a baby, and I never got over it.”

The “Finding Nemo” star appeared on O’Donnell’s Show. However, O’Donnell will never appear on DeGeneres. talkshowheroes/youtube

“Mr. The wrong star, 64, appeared on ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ and jokingly appeared as ‘Lebanese’, but DeGeneres’ public comments led to O’Donnell being suspended from appearing on DeGeneres’ Show despite receiving an invite. At the end of the show.

The “Harriet the Spy” star said she wanted to bring someone with her so it would be “a little less awkward,” but the DeGeneres staff “didn’t want to do that,” so O’Donnell declined.

Concluding the conversation, O’Donnell said to Cohen, “I wish her all the best in her life and be healthy, so there you go.”