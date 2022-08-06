Rosie O’Donnell casts a shadow over Elizabeth Hasselbeck’s return to the show

Rosie O’Donnell calls Elizabeth Hasselbeck Back to “The View” as “weird” and hinted that the conservative character was the reason she was no longer watching the show.

“I Watched It,” comedian, 60, He said in a TikTok video Thursday, referring to Hasselbeck’s appearance on the ABC talk show a day earlier.

“I remembered why I don’t want to watch it with her anymore. She added her little Post-It notes, I don’t know.”

Rosie O’Donnell said watching Elizabeth Hasselbeck on “The View” reminded her of her because she stopped watching the show. Rosie / Tik Tok

O’Donnell was referring to the “Fox & Friends” alum’s decision to criticize President Biden with Post-It remarks during a segment.

“Americans can’t afford your America,” read the first message, followed by “Gas prices are hurting us.”

The “survivor” alum followed these notes with other notes, saying: “The stagnation is real” and “Even though I didn’t vote for you, you have my prayer.”

Hasselbeck has returned to The View as temporary co-host. Disney Public Entertainment

O’Donnell described Hasselbeck’s move as “strange”, and concluded, “Yes. Hmm, have a nice day. And if you saw it yesterday, I hope you recover.”

The actress worked alongside Hasselbeck in the movie “The View” from 2006 to 2007, and left the show after a while. infamous battle.

Hasselbeck and O’Donnell were good friends until their fallout in 2007. Corbis via Getty Images

She left Hasselbeck in 2013 – and had selected words for O’Donnell when The “SMILF” alum is back The following year in her absence.

“What could spoil the holiday more than hearing news like this?” Hasselbeck said on his 2014 “Fox and Friends” appearance.

“They talked about not securing the borders,” she said at the time. “Here comes to The View the same woman who spit in the face of our army, spit in the face of her own net and in the face of the person who stood by her and had civilized arguments while she was there.”

The former “View” hosts worked together from 2006 to 2007. Disney Public Entertainment

When O’Donnell spoke to Variety five years later about being previously “a little like” Hasselbeck, the former “Look for Less” host Her comments were described as “disturbing”. She said she “immediately” began praying for them.

“[Hasselbeck] He was so scared ‘For the concept that a lesbian crush had to go straight to Jesus, don’t pass, don’t collect $200,’ O’Donnell joked on Instagram Live in March 2019. “I kept calling out to Jesus.

“Yes, Jesus was saving her from the freak who thought she was cute!”