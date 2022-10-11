Rooney Mara and Claire Foy wear elegant dresses as they lead the drama Women Talking

Rooney Mara and Claire Foy looked chic at the Women Talking red carpet event in New York City on Monday.

Mara, 37, wore a black dress with thin straps that stopped around her knees, revealing much of her long legs.

The dress was finished with a thick ruffle, and her hair was tied in a tight bun high on her head.

Her dress had a low neckline that ended in the middle of her chest.

She stood on black high heels, her thin lips were painted a pale pink.

Foy, 38, wore a vibrant red dress with slits on the sides and matching high heels.

Her dark black hair was cut in the middle and behind the ears. Her lips and fingernails were painted dark red.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of other stars, including Michelle McLeod, who stepped out in a dark green dress studded with blue and beige diamonds in her knee-length dress.

Black stockings and tall black boots added to the look. Her bright red hair was parted to the left and fell over her shoulders in curly curls.

Sheila McCarthy of The Umbrella Academy, 66, wore a blue velvet jumpsuit over a white ruffled shirt.

Judith Ivey, 71, wore a black and gray shawl over her black dress with buttons hanging down the middle.

Her gray tufts of hair fell in the middle of her back, and she wore tufts of pearls.

The film’s writer and director, Sarah Polley, stood in a velvet jacket and matching pants at the ceremony.

She put her dirty blonde locks behind her ears, her hair just above her shoulders.

Kate Hallett and Liv McNeill posed together at the event as Hallett wore a white low-cut top and a pair of black pants that stopped at her ankles.

Kate Hallett and Liv McNeill posed together at the event as Hallett wore a white low-cut top and a pair of black pants that stopped at her ankles.

Alone: ​​The Women Talkers center around “women of a reclusive religious community struggling to reconcile their reality with their faith,” according to the film’s page on IMDb.

Her hair was pulled back tightly behind her head, her lips full of bright red.

McNeil wore a black jacket and matching pants over a pearl shirt. She stood in glossy black loafers.

Her dark brown hair was clipped to just above her shoulders. It accessorizes with a huge silver necklace.

The star group all stood side by side on the red carpet and on stage at the event and posed for several photos.

“Women Speak” is centered around “women of a reclusive religious community struggling to reconcile their reality with their faith,” according to the film. IMDb page.

It is scheduled to be released on December 2.