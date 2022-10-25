Rooms with a View: Astronauts have design ideas for new space stations

The astronauts say wrap-around windows and smart design should be key features of the next generation of space stations.

The SpaceX Crew-4 group of four astronauts, returned to Earth On October 14They have several years of spaceflight experience between them working over the two decades International Space Station (ISS). They told reporters in a Press Conference Thursday (October 20) that their orbital home was a great place to be, but the next generation of stations could take the technology even further.

“We’re trying to take these next leaps in deep space exploration,” said Crew-4 pilot and NASA astronaut Bob Farmer. “I think we need to really start thinking outside the box about a lot of these things. But first of all, if we’re going to do human exploration, you have to put ‘human’ into the equation.”

While the International Space Station is currently in good health, NASA plans to transition to commercial space stations as soon as 2030 — and has contributed to early-stage funding to support the effort. Chosen Agency Axiom Space In January 2020 to build a commercial unit will be the start of a complete independent private station, and expanded the list Business Destinations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in December 2021 for concepts designed by Nanoracks, Northrop Grumman and blue originwhich is partnering with Sierra Space on its project.

Related: NASA looks to private outposts to build on ISS legacy

These companies should start thinking about new technologies that could come to commercial space stations, Farmer said. The International Space Station, he said, has been a pioneer in its fair share; While he did not go into details, a notable example is the recycling of water from urine to reduce the need for charges from the Earth.

Farmer urged that, whatever technology companies tackle, they must keep efficiency and sustainability in mind. Then there is the science to consider; Crew 4 mission specialist Jessica Watkins, a geologist who specializes in Mars World Health Organization published a scientific paper While in space, he urged a next-generation design to include a 360-degree dome window similar to the one the International Space Station received in 2010 (or for that matter, the one that Inspiration 4 The mission flew on the mod SpaceX Dragon Crew capsule in 2021.)

Related: SpaceX shows Inspiration4’s stunning ground-view and new dome window

The dome of the International Space Station is used in part to operate the space station’s docks for spacecraft using the Canadarm2 robotic arm (right). Pictured, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, named Piers Sellers, moments before it was captured on February 17, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

The dome of the International Space Station allows astronauts to “look out the window and see the Earth below us and make scientific observations,” Watkins said, adding that the window also provides “more opportunities for crew members to interact with the environment they are in, whether that’s a viewpoint.” a landor show the moonor further – on the surface of Mars.”

Samantha Cristoforetti, commander of ISS 68, which has two long missions under its belt, urged flexibility in the design as much as possible, especially in light of other potential users such as space tourists coming on board.

“We’re going to go to commercial space stations and have space publications that might not fly into space as a professional, but perhaps fly into space for the fun of it,” she said. She urged engineers to think of designs “built with humans in mind” rather than asking humans to adapt to the environment.

Cristoforetti said designers should be brought on board to assess “the ease of use and pleasure of using such an object or feature,” but added that this is already common in spaceflight. “So I’m sure this will happen naturally.”

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter Tweet embed (Opens in a new tab) or Facebook.