ROMEO BECKHAM: David Beckham’s son joins the Premier League B team

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain and soccer icon David Beckhamhas joined Premier League Brentford B team for the rest of the season on loan from MLS NEXT Pro club Inter Miami CF II.

The 20-year-old midfielder will join his new teammates Brentford Reserve team, plays in Premier League Cup and away matches.

“I am very proud and happy to be here,” Beckham told the official Brentford website.

“I came here initially to keep fit during the recession. Then came the opportunity to get a loan here and I’ve never felt this excited before.”

Beckham made 20 appearances for Inter Miami 2 last season, played in the MLS NEXT Pro League, and contributed 10 assists – the most in the league – as well as two goals.

In July, he was a substitute for Inter Miami, with whom his father, David, participated in a friendly match against Barcelona in the Spanish League.

“It was an interesting season [in the USA] And there’s been a lot of ups and downs but I’m excited to come here and see what I can do.”

“I love how we get the chance to play at different levels, both abroad and here.”

Meanwhile, Beckham’s family congratulated him on social media.

“The start of the year is exciting. Now the hard work and fun begins. Proud of you mate,” David Beckham posted to his Instagram story alongside a photo of him and Romeo holding a Brentford shirt outside the club’s training facility.

Beckham, who plays under Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane and assistant coach Sam Saunders, says he hopes to continue developing his football, learning from the players around him and playing against men’s teams abroad.

“We go to play some men’s teams and it’s a good experience,” Beckham added. “[I want] To get the experience to play against men and get stronger physically and we’ll see how that can progress for me.”