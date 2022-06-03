Romantics can fall in love again in the new JRPG Eternights

obscene. screenshot : Sai Studio / Kotaku

The group of games that were shown last night playstation case play W was obvious to players from all walks of life, whether they were VR vampire for mommy loversAnd the Roller derby fanaticsor The fighters who finally crossed the street into the open world. However, one game’s journey to join PlayStation’s stack of game ads was as animated as its foolish premise. This game is going on eternity.

eternityDeveloped by Studio Sai, it is a hack and slash JRPG that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious infection has turned humans into raging monsters. As you can see from her teaser, eternity Filled with all the things that make a great JRPG: you have awesome heroes with magical powers, dungeons full of traps and puzzles, and trusted party members who you can hold down the R2 button to hold hands while watching the sunset – wait (check out the Steam page) Oh, eternity He is also a dating sim. Ali right.

Yes that’s right. Love Bay. side by side eternity Lively JRPG action, you’ll also fight for the ones you love in downtime, scheduling and getting closer with Boys and girls at the end of the world. After all, you have two hands that can apparently grow from slicing; Why not use it to fight for a cure for humanity while also Holding one of the five cute survivors in your group?

Besides some artwork of mildly spicy visual novels during romantic scenes, eternity It also contains 2D animated scenes that change depending on the girl or guy you’re dating. But time is of the essence. You can take advantage of it by deepening your relationship with your buddies while unlocking new skills (just like in real life), searching for life-saving resources, or simply saying “miss me with that BS” and Leeroy Jenkins-ing yourself the first dungeon you see. for each one of them.

If you consider that a JRPG that doubles as a dating chip looks a lot like a business Character String, you’d be right. In fact, after playing Persona 5And the Persona 4 GoldenAnd the Persona 3 FESAnd the eternity The developer quit his job to continue making his game.

Eternights trailer featured quick time events as well as elemental power-based combat. Screenshot : Studio Sai / Kotaku

The first footage the internet ever saw of Eternights was in a 2019 r / Unity3D sub post By its developer, Jay Yu. at that time, eternity It went under the project name Kafka and was described as Character Meets devil may cry. Jae published the game which features a calendar system, time management, and relationship-based gameplay with its RPGs replaced by hacks and slashers.

Out of the field questions about 3D model rigging and sharing inspirational videos from Character Series director Katsura HashinoJay posted a series of updates in eternity. These updates include CharacterPersonal introduction inspired trailersearly cels animation for the trailer My hero academyinspirational punchAnd the battle shots.

Nothing more than your own anime having found inspiration from the greats who came before you. In addition, your first game is shown along with likes Final Fantasy XVI And the Resident Evil 4 Remake very nutty.

Jay said in PlayStation Blog Post. “As a storyteller, I’ve always wanted to mix a love story with an adrenaline-driven action. I wanted players to have a strong personal reason to push them forward in combative confrontations and feel that they were fighting for more than just their survival – they were fighting for the ones they loved.”

eternity Ready to carry the torch of Character Like the Prometheus of Games that brings the firefighting and romantic party members to the masses. I can’t wait to hold my hand and, I dare say, splurge on some waffles and orthos – oh and also save the world when eternity release.

forever It is scheduled to be released in early 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.