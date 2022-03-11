Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, has assets frozen by Britain

LONDON – For Chelsea players and coaches, the first snippets of information arrived in text messages and news alerts that made their cell phones ring as they headed to a private terminal at London’s Gatwick Airport on Thursday morning.

The British government has frozen the assets of their team’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, as part of a broader set of sanctions announce Against a group of Russian oligarchs. This measure, part of the government’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was designed to punish a handful of individuals whose businesses, fortunes, and relationships are closely tied to the Kremlin. The British government said Abramovich has enjoyed a “close relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin for decades.

The order was applied to all of Abramovich’s business, property and possessions, but his most significant – and most famous – impact was on Chelsea, the European football champion, who was at that very moment beginning his journey to the Premier League match on Thursday night in Norwich City.

News reports and government statements slowly filled in some holes: Abramovich Planning to sell the team are now inadmissible and suspended; club was Muharram from selling tickets or merchandise, lest the money return to its owner; The team is banned – at the moment – from Acquisition or sale of players In the multi-billion dollar football trading market.