The bloody conflict in Ukraine and international outrage over the Russian invasion led to a renewed focus on Abramovich and his ownership of Chelsea.

It’s a focus that has highlighted the conflicting friction between sport and politics: dream-full football owner Abramovich – so adored by many Chelsea fans – versus the Russian oligarch Abramovich.

Days into the war, when the West responded with sanctions against Russia and its oligarchs, Abramovich’s assets – including Chelsea – appeared increasingly vulnerable to a more punishing financial environment, and he quickly announced his plans to sell the club.

On Saturday, the English Premier League board of directors excluded Roman Abramovich from the position of Chelsea manager.

Usually, the disqualification of the owner leads to the sale of his stake, although in the case of Abramovich, the Russian oligrach has already announced his intention to sell the club and this process is ongoing.

The UK government is open to Chelsea sale Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday he will consider an application for a new license to allow the sale to take place.

It will be Chelsea somewhat protected From penalties, it is allowed to continue completing its installations under a special license. But this means that the club is unable to sell merchandise or tickets for upcoming games, engage in the transfer market or issue new contracts to players.

Last month, British lawmaker Chris Bryant Abramovich called for Chelsea ownership to be lost after seeing a leaked 2019 UK Home Office document that cited concerns that the 55-year-old had “links to the Russian state and public association with corrupt activity and practices”. The deputy said Parliament

according to Reuters In recent years, Abramovich obtained both Portuguese and Israeli citizenships.

“Sure, Mr. Abramovich should not be able to own a football club in this country?” Bryant said.

Abramovich’s representative did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the oligarch’s punishment.

Driven by Abramovich’s massive financial investment – over $1.99 billion according to a prestigious football business blog. Swiss Ramble Chelsea have enjoyed an unprecedented period of success since their $233 million acquisition of the club in June 2003.

“I don’t want to get rid of my money,” Abramovich He told the BBC After the acquisition, “But it’s really about fun and that means success and awards.”

During the 19 years under Abramovich, the club amassed a whopping 21 trophies, according to Chelsea. After winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi last month, Chelsea have officially won a major trophy at the club’s disposal.

Thank you, Mr. Abramovich.

It is gratitude for this golden era that fueled a sweeping wave of adulation to the few when announcing his imminent sale of the club, among fans as well as former players.

“The Best”, former Captain John Terry chirp accompanied by a picture of him and Abramovich celebrating another Premier League victory in 2017.

A statement from the Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) board of directors summed up the broader outpouring of emotion among the club’s fans on social media, thanking Abramovich for his “passion, passion and dedication” during a period that was “unparalleled success”.

“Chelsea fans will never forget everything he did for our club. Thank you Mr. Abramovich,” statment Published before the UK government announced the sanctions.

According to Richard Weeks, one of the founders of Chelsea fan group We Are The Shed, the “Roman Empire” helped realize the fans’ wildest dreams.

“The past 20 years have enabled Chelsea supporters to live their best lives,” Wakes told CNN before Abramovich was penalized.

“Traveling the world to win and celebrate the biggest trophies in football, you simply couldn’t ask for more, and for this reason, Roman will hold a place in the hearts of all Chelsea fans forever.

“The ending of the ‘Roman Empire’ with Chelsea as ‘world champions’ could not have been a more fitting conclusion to this chapter of our history.”

‘burning air’

If the past 19 years have been filled with golden memories and awards after the Cup, the days and months ahead seem even more mysterious.

In light of the sanctions imposed on Abramovich and the impact on Chelsea, the club issued a statment Emphasizing that it will seek “permission to amend the license in order to allow the club to operate as normally as possible.”

Amid this turmoil, the Committee on Science and Technology has called for its supporters’ voices to be heard.

“Fans should engage in any conversation regarding the continuing effects on the club and its global fan base,” the group said in a statement. Twitter

“The Committee on Science and Technology is appealing to the government for a swift process to reduce uncertainty about Chelsea’s future, and for fans and fans to be awarded a gold share as part of the sale of the club.”

The sanctions also prevent the sale of the club until a special license is issued.

In his initial statement, which was posted on the club’s website before the punishment, Abramovich said the net proceeds from the sale would be donated to a foundation set up “for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine”.

This statement was clearly ambiguous as to who specifically might be a victim; Abramovich’s critics noted that the wording might also allow his new foundation to support the families of Russian soldiers.

“Roman Abramovich is very sensitive to what is happening now,” Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled oligarch and critic of Putin, told CNN before the latest sanctions were announced.

I have no information, but I cannot imagine that he made any decision without first consulting with Putin.

“Regardless, that means there’s a whiff of scorched air on the horizon. What he smells is a fire burning under President Putin,” Khodorkovsky said, referring to Abramovich’s plans to sell Chelsea.

In 2018, the US Treasury released the names of 210 prominent Russian personalities, named after Putin’s List.

The administration was asked to name the companies and individuals and consider whether to sanction them under legislation aimed at punishing Russia for its interference in the 2016 US election, as well as its human rights abuses, the annexation of Crimea, and ongoing military operations in eastern Ukraine. .

Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev said in a Facebook post at the time that the list, which includes Abramovich, read as if the United States had “simply rewrote the Kremlin’s phone book.”

But if Abramovich’s current wealth and apparent security in Russia reflect an affinity with Putin, that may be what put him at risk with the UK government.

The UK government said in a letter statment Thursday. Since then, Canada has also sanctioned Abramovich.

Abramovich He made his fortune out of steel and investments taking advantage of the mass privatization that characterized Boris Yeltsin’s premiership in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union.

Abramovich’s fortune, valued at $14.5 billion in 2022 by Forbes led to influence within Russian political circles as he was first elected to the State Duma and then appointed Governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008.

neural receptor

While Wikes admitted that the status of the next owner as an oligarch played on his mind in 2003, he added that fans would have little power to reverse the acquisition regardless of their feelings.

Wikes said: “Chelsea fans didn’t choose to be bought, and any backtracking is unlikely to change the decision at the time had we stopped thinking about the morals behind it.

“People today are more willing to look at things a little deeper, understand right from wrong, and in terms of a football club, they want to know that whoever represents their team fits their ideologies and beliefs. That is a good thing.

“Only time will tell if how we feel about his character will change, but for now, there is no denying the happiness he has brought Chelsea fans during his time here and we are grateful for that.”

This split between appreciation and criticism was demonstrated in Chelsea’s league matches at Burnley on March 5 and at Norwich City on March 10.

Where they applauded for a minute in honor of Ukraine before the Burnley match, Cheers to Abramovich can be heard on Sky Sports Broadcast before being booed from the stands.

The chants drew criticism from Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel after the match.

“If we show solidarity, we are solidarity and we must do it together. We take a knee together, if an important person from other clubs or our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect,” Tuchel told reporters after the match. That Chelsea won 4-0.

“It’s not the moment to give other messages, it’s a moment to show respect. We’re doing it because that’s what we are also as a club, showing respect as a club. We need our fans to commit to this moment of applause at the moment.

“We’re doing it for Ukraine, there’s no second opinion about the situation there. They have our ideas and our support, and we have to stand together as a club.”

Behind this mix of feelings among fans is an equally strong sense of anxiety. Rumors about potential buyers continue to circulate, but it remains to be seen when the club’s future will be clarified.

Who will be the new owner? Will they be able or willing to invest the same money that Abramovich is? Will they try to keep Chelsea away from Stamford Bridge?

After nearly two decades of looking forward to nothing but success, these and other questions are on Wikeez’s mind.

“In the end, Roman made it clear that owning Chelsea was never for financial gain, would the new owner go down in this way?

“This is worrying, because above all, it may be the supporters who will pay the price in the end.”