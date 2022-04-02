ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 Live Scores: Beginning of Tony Kahn’s reign

A new era of Ring of Honor under the ownership of AEW President Tony Kahn. Supercard of Honor Friday Night (April 1, 2022) features fun with a major event to unite the world title, the tag team dream match, Chavo Guerrero and Tully Blanchard running new clients, Murder Grandpa, and more. Plus, who knows what surprises are in Jaab Khan for PPV.

ROH Supercard of Honor Starts at 8 p.m. ET with a before the show It’s 7 p.m. ET (included above). Broadcasts can be watched through HonorClub, PPV and Fit TV. Join us for updates and enjoy chatting in the open thread.

ROH Supercard of Honor results:

before the show

Ian Ricappone and Caprice Coleman called the action on comment.

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian. Colt pinned it to the crowd’s fun. Christian Cabana seated on the pegboards set to maneuver a springboard, but a boom pom grabbed him for Chicago Skyline to win.

AQA defeated Miranda Allese. AQA escaped a cross submission and then unloaded several kicks to the head. Close the AQA with a single click on the shooting star.

Tully Blanchard announced that Kaun & Toa Liona are the newest members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

The Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom). strong dominance. Kaon crushes Isom with a fireman’s carrying handle, then hits Toa with a thumb throttle maneuver to stabilize Isom.

Blanchard quipped that we’d see the third member of TBE later on the show, and we’d be no less entertained.

Dalton Castle defeated Joe Hendry. The label’s former partners clashed. Castle had crowd support with his baby chicks, while Hendry’s attitude earned boos. Hendry was dominating the mega tournaments, but Castle rallied with the Bang-A-Range team for victory.

Chavo Guerrero is here to help Bandido preserve the ROH world title by any means necessary. Bandido asked that Chavo not cheat. Chavo promised not to cheat.

PPV

Swerve Strickland defeated Alex Zane. Zain Rana hit Poison from the apron on the floor and then slumped the knee back into the ring. The skew kicked on the cover. Swerve attacked the knee to slow Zayne. Swerve was in control of a flat, rolling plane and then flew with double stomping. Zayn was fired. After exchanging back and forth, Swerve stepped in the knee and executed the JML driver for victory.

Tully Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as a next member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

Brian Cage defeated Ninja Mac. The machine destroyed the masked man with powerful movements. The ninja landed with a pair of spinning kicks. I caught the third cage to plant the ninja down to the rug and finish with the digging claw.

Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty. Matt Sydal was ringside on crutches to support Moriarty. A furious wrestling streak with a variety of rolls pushed the apron into the ring. While the referee was fixing it, Lethal struck a stark low blow to Moriarty. Ended with a lethal injection cutter. He put the comment that Lethal is clearly ashamed of his desperate tactics in continuing the story to thwart him losing to cheaters in AEW. Sidal angrily flung Lethal’s face, so Lethal kicked her crutches and punched. Sonjay Dutt ran to break it.

ROH Women’s Provisional World Championship: Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale. Both women survived the World Cup Finals. Willow was kicked out of OG Drop, and Martinez was kicked out of the Moon. Willow had momentum, but Martinez slipped away from the weight of his footing which led to the Sleeping Dragon’s contrast for the win. Martinez will face champion Diona Purazzo at a later date.

will come later…

ROH World Championship Unification: Jonathan Grisham vs. Bandido (with Chavo Guerrero)

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Brisco (c) vs. FTR

ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Utah

ROH World Television Championship: Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki