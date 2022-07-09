Rogers Network resumes after major outage hits millions of Canadians

Rogers dominates the Canadian telecom sector

Banking services are disrupted, transportation is disrupted

The outage renews criticism of competition in the telecommunications sector

TORONTO/OTTAWA (Reuters) – Rogers Communications Inc said its network began to recover late Friday after a 19-hour outage at one of Canada’s largest telecom operators shut down banking, transportation and government services for millions, angering customers and In addition to criticism about its dominance in the industry.

Almost every aspect of life has been disrupted, with the outage affecting internet access, cell phone and landline phone connections. Police across Canada said some callers were unable to reach emergency services via 911 calls.

Canadians crowded cafes and public libraries that still had an internet connection and hovered outside hotels to catch a signal. The Canada Border Services Agency said the outage affected the mobile app for incoming travelers. Cashless payment systems for retailers have been disrupted; Banks have reported problems with ATM services.

Rogers (RCIb.TO) “Our wireless services are starting to recover,” he said in a statement on Twitter, and workers are trying to get people back online as quickly as possible.

separately statement On his website, Rogers President and CEO Tony Staveri apologized for the blackout, saying, “Today we let you down. We can and will do better.”

He added that the company does not have a timeline on when the networks will be fully restored, “but we will continue to share information with our customers while we restore full services.”

He said a credit would be applied to affected customers.

A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday night that the outage was not the result of a cyberattack.

Shares of Rogers closed down 73 cents at C$61.54 ($47.53) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The disruption also made transportation and flight bookings more difficult at the height of the summer travel season.

To date, Transport Canada has not received reports of direct safety or security impacts on any flights, marine or rail services as part of this outage, according to a Sao Liu spokesperson.

It was Rogers’ second boycott in 15 months. It started around 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT) and took down a quarter of observable internet connectivity in Canada, according to monitoring group NetBlocks.

With about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers, Rogers is the largest provider in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and home to its largest city, Toronto. Rogers, BCE Inc (BCE.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) Controlling 90% of the market share in Canada.

Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a tweet called the situation “unacceptable” and said he was in touch with telecoms executives, including Rogers, Bell and Tellus, to find a solution.

Canadian financial institutions and banks, including the Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) The Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), said services disrupted outages. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) It said ATMs and online banking were affected.

A general view of the Rogers Building, Rogers Communications headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport, which is among Canada’s busiest, said travelers cannot pay for parking, use ATM terminals or purchase items from airport retailers.

Canadian Air (AC.TO)The country’s largest airline said its call center was affected. Airlines in Canada, like those in Europe and the United States, are seeing a large number of calls amid flight cancellations and delays due to staff shortages due to the pandemic. Read more

Pop star The Weeknd announced Friday night that his stop at Rogers Center Stadium has been postponed due to a service outage affecting the venue’s operations.

“I’m smashed and broken. Been around all day but it’s out of our hands due to Rogers’ outage,” the singer wrote in a tweet.

Competition

Critics said the outage demonstrated the need for more competition in telecommunications.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Competition Bureau blocked Rogers’ bid to take over rival Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) In a deal worth C$20 billion, saying it would hinder competition in a country where telecom prices are among the highest in the world. The merger is still waiting for the final verdict. Read more

Anthony Lacavera, managing director of Globealive, an investment firm that has bid for the wireless provider involved in the Rogers/Shaw deal, said.

On Friday, some government agencies canceled services after losing access to the internet, including the Canadian passport offices and the Communications Regulatory Authority. The Canada Revenue Agency, the country’s tax collection body, has lost phone service.

“Cash will be king’

Shops and restaurants in Toronto put “Cash Only” signs on their doors. Residents crowded in and around a nearby Starbucks that offers free Wi-Fi on an unaffected network.

“There are a lot of people here with their laptops working as hard as they do at home, because they have no service at home,” said Ken Rosenstein, a Starbucks customer.

In downtown Ottawa, the capital of Canada, coffee shops including Tim Hortons weren’t accepting debit and credit cards and were turning down customers without cash.

“Cash will certainly be king in many stores today,” said Michelle Waseline, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Retail Council, who said outages will vary from retailer to retailer.

And while the unrest spread widely, several companies and transfer points said their services were not affected. The port of Montreal has not reported any disturbances. The Calgary Airport Authority said there were “no significant operational implications”.

(1 dollar = 1.2948 Canadian dollars)

