Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd, has canceled concerts in Poland after statements related to the war

Polish media reported today, Saturday, that Roger Waters, one of the founders of Bank Floyd, canceled scheduled concerts in Poland amid anger over his stance on the Russian war against Ukraine.

An official at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they will not take place anymore.

“The manager of Roger Waters has decided to withdraw … without giving any reason,” Lukas Petko of Torun Arena Krakow said on Saturday in comments reported by Polish media.

The Waters “This Is Not a Drill” tour website did not mention Krakow’s pre-scheduled April 21-22 concerts.

Next week, members of Krakow City Council were expected to vote on a motion to designate Waters persona non grata, expressing his “indignation” at the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska earlier this month blaming Ukraine’s “radical nationalists” for “putting your country on the path of this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying arms to Ukraine, blaming Washington in particular.

Waters also criticized NATO and accused it of provoking Russia.