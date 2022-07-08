Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket heading to streaming service, with decision to be made later this year

Getty Images

The commissioner confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the NFL.

CNBC’s Roger Goodell said the Sunday Ticket will be coming out of DirecTV after the 2022 season.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Goodell said the Sunday Ticket will end up being the streaming service, and that The decision will be made this fall.

CNBC reported that recently Apple, Disney and Amazon It has bid for an off-market viewing package, as the three giants await the NFL’s next move.

As CNBC also reported, contracts between the NFL and CBS/Fox prevent DirecTV’s successor from drastically lowering the $300 per year package price. This protects companies that have paid big money for the ability to place games on local affiliates available in a particular region.

Nor does it provide any service to fans/consumers who want to watch the games they choose to watch. However, at this point, most fans/consumers will be happy to pay the price for an efficient and reliable online option to watch games that are not broadcast on TV in the areas where they live.

Despite all the progress the league has made in recent years, the Sunday Ticket still lags behind. As of next year, that will apparently be over.

As long as you have efficient and reliable high speed internet. if you don’t, I’m sorry but I’m afraid you can’t come along for the ride.