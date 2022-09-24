Roger Federer loses the final against Rafael Nadal

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

it’s the The end of an era in tennis.

Roger Federer played his last game on Friday night in the Laver Cup in London, losing the doubles match Paired with Rafael Nadal As part of Team Europe.

The two legends teamed up against Francis Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who beat them, 4-7, 7-6, 11-9.

Federer and Nadal both shed tears as the crowd gave a standing ovation and said, “Thank you.”

“It was a perfect ride,” Federer said after the match. “I will do it again.”

He is 41 years old He announced his retirement last weekreferring to the injuries that occurred over the past few years, which slowed it down.

“As many of you know, the past three years have faced me with challenges In the form of injuries and surgeriesFederer said: “I’ve worked hard to get back to a full competitive level. But I also know my body’s capabilities and limitations, and his message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41. I’ve played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed of.” Now I must realize the time is right to end my competitive career.”

Federer spoke to the fans after the match, and got it all in one last time.

He said, “It was a great day. I told the guys I’m happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes again. Everything was the last time.”

Team Europe He is blessed with winning the top three at Grand Slams together: Federer, Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

Federer said, “It was fantastic. And of course, playing with Rafa on the same team and enjoying the players, everyone here, all the legends… It’s amazing. It really is.”

“It feels like a celebration to me,” he added. “I wanted to finally feel this way, and that’s exactly what I was hoping for.”

Federer spent 310 weeks as the world’s best tennis player and retired with 20 Grand Slam titles, the third most ever. His nicknames: Eight Wimbledonsix times in Australia, five times in the United States, and one French championship.