Rockstar Games Hacker Announced Appears In Court After Arrest

The recently arrested 17-year-old accused of several hacking counts has appeared in court. Last week, more than 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI Leaked online with the leaker Claiming that it was the result of a hack on Rockstar Games. The videos revealed a lot of information about the game like the two heroes, setting, new mechanics, missions, and much more. Needless to say, it was a historical gaming leak. Rockstar Games responded to the leak Noting that it is not expected to have any long-term impact on the development of GTA 6, but it’s no small feat either. The leaker claimed he was responsible for an Uber hacker as well and the ride-sharing company noticed that Working with the FBI on an investigation In the subject. London police confirmed last week A 17-year-old teenager was arrested and detained on suspicion of piracy, although not specifically linked to the status of Rockstar Games.

However, many have speculated and stated that the hacker was a teenager living in the UK, so it caught the attention of many. as such Reported by Bloomberg (via kotaku), the suspect appeared in London’s Specialized Juvenile Court and pleaded not guilty to computer misuse and guilty of breaching the terms of his bail. The judge has moved the case to a higher court where it will be heard at a later time. London police too Confirm to Eurogamer The teenager is now being held in a youth detention center.

As of now, it’s not clear where things will go from here. It’s also worth noting that the case has yet to specifically name Rockstar Games as one of the things the teen is suspected of hacking, so this should be kept in mind. As the case progresses, we should learn more about the details surrounding the investigation and what exactly the teen was accused of doing.

