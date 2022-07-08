Rockstar confirms end of major Red Dead Online support

Rockstar has told fans not to expect any more major updates for Red Dead Online, as it continues to shift development resources toward Grand Theft Auto 6.

It’s bad news for Red Dead Online players, who have complained for some time that the game has been overlooked and ignored by Rockstar compared to the more profitable GTA Online.

Now, Rockstar has laid out its plan to keep Red Dead Online on life support and has acknowledged its greater focus on GTA6.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been steadily moving more development resources toward the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series – understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can be,” Rockstar wrote, “As a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online.”

Rockstar acknowledged that these changes mean there will be no more “themed content updates as in previous years”.

Instead, Red Dead Online players should expect events that highlight existing content, as well as “seasonal special events and experience improvements.” Some new Telegram missions will follow this year as well.

Earlier this week, Red Dead Online fans announced Planning to hold an in-game funeral for live servicein order to define what they suggested was ‘one year of [the game] being abandoned.”

In response to Rockstar’s announcement, a prominent fan Twitter The Red Dead News account wrote that “Rockstar’s management of Red Dead Online has been a series of failures, from the failed implementation of a premium currency and content tickets, to game-breaking bugs that still exist, and a complete lack of protection for PC gamers from mods.”

The account continued, “This is without mentioning the misleading content promises and the lack of communication outside those promises.” “Today’s announcement is news that Rockstar could have shared back in February after the ‘next’ GTA announcement, so why keep fans waiting? It’s a poor form.”

rockstar confessed GTA 6 was in “active development” And “in full swing” in February this year, following a previous Bloomberg report that suggested the game It won’t be released until 2024 at the earliest.