May 2, 2022

Rocket Lab postpones Electron booster launch and recovery testing to Monday

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
Rocket Lab has postponed the launch of the electronic booster it hopes to pluck from the sky by helicopter after takeoff to no later than Monday (May 2) due to weather.

Unfavorable weather conditions are the main reason for the launch delay, rocket lab But the company is taking the time to make final checks on its recovery system, officials said in an update Electron missile Reuse test.

2 min read

