May 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rocket Lab launches two small NASA hurricane-monitoring probes into orbit

Izer 1 hour ago 4 min read

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launched the second set of Tropics hurricane study cubes for NASA on May 25, 2023. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

The second set of NASA’s Tropics cubes was launched Thursday evening (May 25), completing the mini-proxy hurricane study.

The two small moons took off over A Rocket lab An electronic vehicle from Launch Company Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s North Island on Thursday at 11:46 p.m. EDT (0346 GMT May 26).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Unraveling the secrets of the universe resumes with improved gravitational wave detection

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

We may have discovered a rare “missing” black hole in our celestial backyard: ScienceAlert

1 day ago Izer
4 min read

Saturn takes the crown for most natural satellites in the solar system

2 days ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Olaf Scholz was surprised: something happened in Germany that should not have happened

53 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

First Republic: New owner JP Morgan cuts 1,000 jobs

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ Sees $10M+ Previews – Deadline

57 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Rocket Lab launches two small NASA hurricane-monitoring probes into orbit

1 hour ago Izer