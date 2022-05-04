Rocket Lab CEO describes helicopter missile capture as key to achieving reusable targets

rocket lab On Monday, CEO Peter Beck announced the company’s first attempt to catch an Electron missile booster using a helicopter after launch, calling it “exceptional,” telling CNBC that The test met “99%” of the company’s goals for reusing the missiles.

“Yesterday it was a demo that everything works – it is all possible. You can successfully control and re-enter a file [rocket] Get out of space and put it under a parachute.. Then go out and retrieve it by helicopter in the air.”

Rocket Lab wants to make its rocket boosters reusable, like the ones in Elon Musk SpaceX, but with very different approach. Following the launch of an Electron rocket from New Zealand on Monday, the company used a helicopter to disable a parachute that was slowing down the rocket as it returned to Earth.

SpaceX uses its rocket’s engines to slow down during re-entry and deploys wide legs to land on large platforms.

Beck said that while the Rocket Lab helicopter was “nicely attached” and began flying while carrying the booster, the helicopter pilot saw that the payload from the booster was different from previous tests and fired the booster, which fell into the Pacific Ocean. The booster was then retrieved from the water by the Rocket Lab ship. Beck said the missile was in “excellent” condition and the pilot “made the right call.”

Beck noted that Rocket Lab’s Sikorsky S-92 helicopter is capable of lifting 5,000 kilograms, with the Electron booster weighing “just under 1,000 kilograms.” While the test had a “large margin,” Beck said, the Rocket Lab used “really conservative estimates” to maximize safety while hunting. The helicopter is flown by a crew of three: pilot, co-pilot and controller.