Robinhood users buy companies that they “know, understand, and believe in for the long-term.” These are their favorite stocks.

Tech companies, electric car makers and some meme shares are part of an aggregate mix of stocks within Robinhood’s user portfolios, according to a new index from the brokerage app geared towards new investors.

These are stocks like Amazon AMZN,

+ 2.66% And the

Microsoft MSFT,

+ 2.30% And the

Tesla TSLA,

+ 3.60% And the

Apple AAPL,

+ 1.88% And the

Ford Motor Company,

-0.32%

and disney dis,

+ 2.54% .

It is also Nio NIO,

+ 8.37% And the

GameStop GME,

+ 11.96%

and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, a subsidiary of AMC,

+ 12.50%

APE preferred stock units,

+ 8.22% .

All of this shows that Robinhood users are buying — and keeping — companies they “know, understand, and believe in for the long-term,” the company said in an announcement Friday morning. Robinhood Investor Index revealed.

“The index tracks how our clients invest based on the 100 largest stocks held in Robinhood,” the company said in a statement.

“Unlike most other indices, it is not weighted in dollars, but by conviction. We measure a client’s satisfaction with each investment by looking at the percentage of that investment made up of their portfolio,” Robinhood added.

Robinhood Investor . Index



“To ensure all clients are equally represented, we rate average conviction per investment across all clients, whether they have $20 or $20 million in their accounts,” she added.

“The index does not reflect the attitudes or performance of any individual investor, but rather an aggregated view of what our clients invest on a relative basis,” Robinhood said, noting that the index will be updated monthly. (The index does not include exchange-traded funds or cryptocurrencies.)

Institutional and individual investors are also struggling volatile stock markets and evaluation chance of recessionRobinhood hopes there will be value in seeing users where other people put their money.

For all of 2021, the 100 most widely shared shares of Robinhood users outperformed the overall Nasdaq Composite, and now the two are essentially equal, according to Robinhood data.

Nasdaq Corporation,

+ 2.11%

It’s down about 23% to date. Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 1.19%

It is down almost 12% and the S&P 500 SPX Index,

+ 1.53%

by 15% in that period.

“Validation is kind of important to a segment of our investors, and so they will find this very valuable,” said Steve Quirk, chief brokerage at Robinhood.

In other words: validation is effective knowledge that a certain group of people are taking the same approach; For some, it helps to feel that they are not alone.

Of course, there can be hurdles in keeping track of exactly what others are doing, but Quirk noted that the index is just one data point to inform investor decisions.

Other metrics paint a bleak outlook for stock markets. More than half of people voted that stock prices will fall in the next six months, according to the latest bondFan Survey From the American Association of Retail Investors.

But this can be a “buy” signal, because the organization views the sentiment survey as a “contradictory indicator”, for example, an opportunity for value.

Altogether, the sectors most represented in the index include consumer durables, technology and consumer services, Robinhood said.

In early 2021, shares in meme stocks like GameStop soared in value, buoyed by social media support from places like Reddit’s WallStreetBets.

But Robinhood came under fire when it paused orders for GameStop and other companies during the trading frenzy. It was a necessary step because Warranty requirementsCEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev later said, also stressing that the vast majority of Robinhood users were. Buy and hold investors Instead of traders looking to short term plays.

Robinhood now faces a new challenge: harsh stock market conditions are scrutinizing users’ wallets and presenting headwinds to the company itself. Last month, Tenev He announced plans to cut staff by 23%. Because of the weak economic conditions that were hindering commercial activity and reducing the value of its properties.

In its second-quarter earnings results, Robinhood said assets in custody fell 31% from the first quarter to $64.2 billion in the second quarter.

robinhood hood,

+ 4.95%

Shares are down nearly 40% since the start of the year.

