Robertson returns with the release of ‘Duck Family Treasure’ on Fox Nation in June

Duck. Duck. Fox.

Robertson returned to work with Fox NationAn exclusive 10-part series scheduled to air in June.

The Escort Live Broadcasting Service to Fox News The series will debut with Warm Springs Productions titled Duck family treasureAnd the announce Jason Clarman, Head of Platform.

face it Robertson family From the hit program A & E Ducks breedThe 10-part series will be available to subscribers in June, with episodes released weekly on the app.

In his announcement, Klarman said: “Since adding the required Ducks breed Series for our platform in 2020, the response of our subscribers proved that they were in the market for more. We are proud to present this one-of-a-kind original offering in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT. “

Duck family treasure will highlight Brother duo Jesse and Jeb Robertson Along with their Uncle Si and history expert Morey Crow, they search for buried treasure.

Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. During their journey, the Robertsons will show the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way.

Messi and Jessica RobertsonWives of Jase and Jep and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show.

Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside executive producer Jase Robertson, and Tread Lively Entertainment is produced by Robertsons with Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher as executive producers. Chris Richardson and Mark Pierce will serve as executive producers for Warm Springs.