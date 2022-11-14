November 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Roberta Flack announces she has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and can no longer sing

Muhammad 38 mins ago 1 min read
Roberta Flack announces she has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and can no longer sing

Roberta Flack She says she has ALS… and unfortunately, she says that means she won’t perform her classic songs anymore.

The announcement came on Monday through the Grammy-winning singer’s representative, who explained that Roberta finds it difficult to speak these days due to her condition. There is no information on how long she has had ALS…often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (AMS) breaks down a person’s nerves over time and causes their function to deteriorate significantly, especially with regard to muscle use. It has been proven fatal, and there is no known cure for it.

It seems like the reason this news is coming out now is because Roberta has a few high-profile projects on the horizon that would normally require her to give interviews… including the release of a children’s book in January, and a concurrent PBS document about it.

In addition, she has achieved a major milestone in her career – next year marks the 50th anniversary of her album “Killing Me Softly”… which features the eponymous song that is perhaps her most famous.

Lauren HillThe special edition is a direct tribute to Flack’s delivery.

Although 85-year-old Roberta is no longer in business, her team says she will continue to pursue musical/creative efforts through her foundation and other avenues.

See also  James Cameron and the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water hold their breath

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The creators of ‘Stranger Things’ say the final season has the feel of Season 1 but in the scale of Season 4

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

SNL: Dave Chappelle parodies variety casting in House of the Dragon

17 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Update: BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN win the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Putin is making a big mistake, and Ukraine can take advantage of it by following Napoleon’s advice

31 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Amazon is said to be planning to lay off nearly 10,000 employees

37 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Roberta Flack announces she has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and can no longer sing

38 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA begins countdown to launch of Artemis moon rocket

51 mins ago Izer