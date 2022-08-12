Rivian keeps production guidance for 2022 intact. Inventory is still going down.

font size





It reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, but more importantly it maintained its full-year production estimates. The stock fluctuated as investors digested the news.

Rivian (index: RIVN) mentioned Adjusted loss per share of approximately $1.62 from $364 million in second-quarter sales. Wall Street was looking at a loss of about $1.61 per share from about $336 million in sales.

The company spent nearly $1.6 billion in cash. However, it was a little better than expected. Analysts expected that the company will do so burn through About $1.8 billion in cash.

The numbers, frankly, look good. Rivian stock fell about 4% right after the results were announced. It pulled back from those lows and fell 0.9% in pre-market trading on Friday. Shares had a strong Thursday session, closing at $38.95, up more than 4%, while shares were Standard & Poor’s 500 And the Dow Jones Industrial Average They both finished the day slightly changed.

Investors did not seem too disappointed with the results. After the decline, shares rebounded to $39.79 in after-hours trading. The stock settled on Friday at $38.60.

Investors can expect more volatility in trading on Friday. The options markets have indicated that the stock will move about 12%, up or down, after the results are announced. Shares jumped 18% after the company reported first-quarter numbers.

More important than profits at this point in the life of the company is the delivery direction. Rivian still plans to deliver about 25,000 cars for the whole year. This leaves approximately 19,300 to be shipped to customers in the last six months of the year.

Achieving this goal will require overcoming supply chain challenges, such as the semiconductor shortage, that have plagued the entire auto industry.

“As we continue to manage supply chain constraints, we are encouraged by the progress we are making, which is important to us so that we can add a second shift to the general assembly at the end of this quarter,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. Company earnings conference call.

The second shift means higher production rates. Electric truck starter has been produced 4,401 vehicles In the second quarter, an increase of 2,553 produced in the first quarter.

“No less important is the continued strong demand for our products,” the CEO added. As of June 30, Rivian has about 98,000 orders for its R1T and R1S electric vehicles. That’s up from about 90,000 requests as of early May.

Deliveries in the first half of 2022 totaled about 5,700 vehicles.

During Thursday’s trading, shares are down about 62% this year, while the S&P 500 and Dow are down about 12% and 8%, respectively.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]