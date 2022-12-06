River City Girls 2 has a new release date in North America and Europe

Modernization [Tue 6th Dec, 2022 21:35 GMT]: After teasing fans about the upcoming River City Girls 2 release date last week, WayForward today announced an official release date for this long-awaited sequel — December 15th!

Confirming the news on Twitter, it comes after the company announced that the game would be slightly delayed. It’s only a few weeks, at least! So we won’t have to wait long for a whole new slice of action with River City Girls.

Throw out your baseball bats, polish your brass knuckles, and start practicing the sonic strikes – River City Girls 2 launches digitally in North America and Europe on December 15th! This next week!! Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox and Steam! https://t.co/rEFAnGVT0j pic.twitter.com/gjuqzBSONv– WayForward (WayForward) December 6, 2022

The original article [Tue 6th Dec, 2022 02:25 GMT]: New WayForward win River City Girls 2 It was apparently supposed to be available here in the west by now, but it seems to have suffered a slight delay.

In case you were wondering what happened to this sequel, Arc System Works and WayForward need “a little bit more time” to deliver the best and “full-featured experience” possible.

The plan is for the game to still be released here in the West before the end of this year, and a date will be shared soon. The game is already in Japan. Here’s the full update from the official WayForward Twitter account:

A River City Girls 2 Update! pic.twitter.com/WHZnHPT9SP– WayForward (WayForward) November 30, 2022

In related news, the original River City Girls The latest Switch Online beta is from December 6-12. If you participate in this beta, you will get 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points. The first game is also half price on the Switch eShop right now.

#NintendoSwitchOnline Individuals! From 12/6 at 10 AM PST to 12/12 at 11:59 PM PST, you can download and try the full River City Girls game at no additional cost. Learn more: https://t.co/QCuwj5IcRh pic.twitter.com/m6ZUsn1QYB Nintendo of America December 5, 2022