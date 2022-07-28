‘Risk!’ Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are regular hosts

The producers of the beloved game show have decided to keep former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and hero Ken Jennings in their place as hosts of “Jeopardy” for the foreseeable future, with tasks split between the pair.

“I am writing today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of Jeopardy! Moving forward,” Executive Producer Michael Davis announced in a statement Wednesday on the show’s website. “At Mayim and Ken, we have two featured hosts at the start of Jeopardy! Hosting careers connect with their unique fan bases, new fans, and traditional Jeopardy scenes!”

As the new season kicks off in September, Jennings will host the Second Chance Tournament and Champions League, the announcement said.