Rising undefeated MMA superstar Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee Dead at age 18

Undefeated rising MMA star Victoria “Miracle” Lee – who competed in ONE Asia Championships – passed away last month, her family announced. She was only 18 years old.

Lee’s older sister, MMA fighter Angelahe posted the sad news via Instagram on Saturday… saying that Victoria passed away on December 26th.

“She went early and our family has been absolutely devastated ever since,” Angela said in the caption.

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

Angela added that her little sister was the best person she knew… and she was beautiful inside and out.

“We love you, Victoria. I love you, Sprout. Until the end of time.”

Lee was an up-and-coming mixed martial artist…but recently put her career on hold to focus on graduating high school.

"I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul she was. May she rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you."

“I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul she was. May she rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you.”

Victoria was also the World Junior Champion… IMMAF Junior Champion and World Champion.

Besides Angela, Victoria’s brothers – Christian And Adrian They are also MMA fighters.

“I am so lucky to have such wonderful parents,” Lee said in an IG post. “This victory is 100% yours, Mom and Dad.”