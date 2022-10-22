Rishi Sunak may be the next UK Prime Minister. Here’s what you need to know.

Comment on this story Suspension

LONDON – The Rishi Sunak campaign carried a simple slogan when he ran for Britain’s prime minister earlier this year: “Ready for my rishi”. The answer was: No, sorry. He competed with Liz Truss for leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his position Caused by a scandal Resignation in July. Now Sunak will have another chance to win the top position, with Truss resigning Effects Contest after only six weeks in power.

His strongest rival appeared to be former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose forced resignation sparked the current wave of political chaos in Britain. On Saturday, Johnson returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic to a mixed reception as he sought support for a comeback.

Supporters of Sunak, a favorite of rivalry makers, say he easily crossed the threshold to secure the support of 100 conservative politicians, now making him move to the next round of the party’s internal leadership race. More of his fellow lawmakers are pledging their support and planning his possible promotion.

As of late Saturday, The Guardian gave the number of publicly declared Conservative MPs to Sunak 122, compared to 53 for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and 24 for Penny Mordaunt. The BBC count gave Sunak 125, Johnson 53 and Mordaunt 23.

While Johnson has not announced his candidacy, he has reportedly reached out to members for support. Johnson’s supporters claimed to have crossed the 100-vote threshold, but news organizations following this were skeptical.

If Sunak, 42, is elected, he will become the country’s first prime minister South Asian origin. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who immigrated from East Africa. See also Japan says North Korea launches 'potential ballistic missile'

“It is absolutely clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to tackle the challenges we are facing – he is the right person to lead our party,” former government minister Sajid Javid said. He said In his declaration of support.

“He has the talent, integrity and humility needed to give us a fresh start and a steady hand,” conservative lawmaker Gavin Williamson chirplike others praised Sunak’s “Efficiency” and “Economic Insight”.

Loyalists point out that during the previous leadership contest against Truss this summer, his candidacy garnered the most support from his fellow parliamentarians. These proponents say that many of his economic ideas turned out to be prescient.

His critics claim he betrayed Johnson, his old boss, when he resigned as finance minister in early July. This led to the Cabinet’s collapse soon after, and then Johnson’s downfall.

Speculation that Johnson will return to the political fray has already exposed the tension swears in opinion about him among politicians and much of the weary British public.

Behind Sunak and Johnson, he mordaunta mid-level minister striving to become a household name, but her numbers Remains a little.

Mordaunt said she was encouraged to run by her colleagues who wanted a “fresh start,” but was seen by some conservatives as a consensual candidate for politicians in the Sunak and Johnson camps who could not bring themselves back for a challenger.

A candidate needs to get more than 100 votes from party members of Parliament to advance to the next round. There are 357 conservative legislators in Desk at the moment. See also UK in fury as apples burn on branches and millions hit by ban of water cannon

Given the high level, it is possible that only one individual will lock that number, which means that a new Prime Minister could be appointed at 10 Downing Street on Monday, when the nomination window closes. If more than one candidate crosses the threshold, Conservative MPs will take “indicative” votes to try to narrow the field. If the field remains split, the party members will vote online.

Educated in one of Britain’s most prestigious Private schools, like Johnson, has an impressive resume, holds degrees from Oxford and Stanford, and has worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs. One of the richest British politicians, he is married to Indian technology heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax affairs with the former finance minister caused some political matters. Discomfort during his leadership campaign in the summer.

And a video clip from 2007 BBC Documentaryin which Sunak suggests he doesn’t have any “working-class friends”, is redistributing online as some Britons deplore a group of conservative upper-class rivals.

Nevertheless, he remains popular with politicians from his own party, although he is less fortunate among National Conservative Party members, who favored Truss in September by 57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent.

After George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, and the Black Lives Matter movement swept most of the world in 2020, Sunak Disclosed About the racism he faced in public life and the struggles his family overcame as immigrants to Britain. He also publicly defended his Hindu faith, and took an oath on a revered Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita, when he took office. See also Israel and Lebanon reach a historic agreement that paves the way for exploration for potentially rich gas

To his supporters, Sunak is a steadfast hand in the economy’s drive, as he correctly predicted the market crisis triggered by Truss’ policies as he cut taxes and sent British pound depreciation. He described the economic reforms proposed by Truss The economics of “fairy tale” Before you take office, an appraiser is likely to lend credibility to his image of financial responsibility.

However, the smudge on his record is his association with “Party Gate” The scandal that overthrew the Johnson government. Like the boss, it was Sunak fined by the police While in office attending parties at 10 Downing Street while the British were under strict government enforcement Corona Virus closing restrictions.

Opposition parties including the Labor Party Connection To hold a general election so that angry crowd She could have a say in who will become the next British prime minister.