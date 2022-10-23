Rishi Sunak announces official bid for UK Prime Minister

Comment on this story Suspension

LONDON (Reuters) – Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Liz Truss as the new leader of the Conservative Party, putting him on track to reach the final round of candidates in the race for prime minister. said in Sunday Tweet.

This is the second time in less than four months that Sunak, 42, has competed for the role. Over the summer, the former British chancellor reached the final round of the race to succeed Boris Johnson before losing to Truss when party members were voted on.

Sunday’s announcement makes Sunak the first – and so far only – officially announced candidate to have collected the 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers required by 2 p.m. Monday to appear on the party’s ballot, according to public tally. If more than one candidate exceeds the threshold, MPs will select two to be put to an online vote by the party members, With expected results October 28.

As of Sunday, Johnson, the former prime minister, whose resignation in July sparked Britain’s current wave of political chaos, appeared to be Sunak’s strongest rival. in his own Resignation As Johnson’s finance minister, which prompted a wave of others to resign and eventually forced Johnson to resign, Sunak said the public deserved a government that behaves “correctly, competently and seriously”.

on Saturday, Reports in the British media The two men – who worked side by side – said they were having late-night talks, fueling speculation that the two could strike a deal to put their rivalry aside and forge a joint ticket. See also A possible Faberge egg found on a Russian yacht seized by an oligarch

If Sunak is eventually elected, he will become the country’s first prime minister South Asian origin. He was born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who immigrated from East Africa.

A number of Conservative lawmakers and former allies of Johnson, including former Cabinet members Sajid Javed And the Gavin WilliamsonThey announced their support for Sunak. In a major blow to Johnson’s chances, David Frost – who was responsible for negotiating the Brexit deal and later gave Johnson a seat in the House of Lords – declared on Saturday that it was time to “transition” from the former prime minister.

Boris Johnson will always be a champion in achieving Brexit. But we must move forward. Simply put, it is not right to risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the past year. The Conservative Party must stand behind a capable leader who can deliver a conservative programme. This is it Tweet embed. 1/2 – David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 22 2022

Many of these supporters sought to portray the former finance minister as a stabilizing candidate capable of ending the chaos of recent months. Sunak loyalists also noted that during the previous leadership contest against Truss this summer, his candidacy garnered the most support from his fellow parliamentarians.

However, critics within the Conservative Party worry that he is out of touch with voters and has something to do with it Accuse him of disloyalty For Johnson – the main source of contention for many of the party’s grassroots members who remain popular with the former leader. See also Protests against India's new military conscription system turn violent

Educated in one of Britain’s most prestigious Private schools – like Johnson – Sunak have a scintillating resume, with degrees from Oxford University, Stanford University and a tenure at Goldman Sachs. One of Britain’s richest politicians, he is married to Indian technology heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax affairs caused some political matters to happen to the former chancellor. Discomfort during his leadership campaign in the summer.

And a video from 2007 BBC Documentaryin which Sunak suggests he doesn’t have any “working-class friends”, is redistributing online as some Britons deplore a group of conservative upper-class rivals.

However, Sunak is still very popular among politicians from his party, although he is less fortunate among members of the National Conservative Party, who favored Truss in September by 57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent.

To his supporters, Sunak is a steadfast hand in the economy’s drive, as he correctly predicted the market crisis triggered by Truss’ policies when he cut taxes and sent the British pound down. He described the economic reforms proposed by Truss The economics of “fairy tale” Before you take office, an appraiser is likely to lend credibility to his image of financial responsibility.