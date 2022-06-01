Rise Place Wonder Franco’s Wounded List, DFA Ben Boden

9:52 pm: Franco told reporters (including Mark Tobkin of the Tampa Bay Times) said he hopes to be back at the big-league club in about two weeks’ time but admitted the schedule has been fairly smooth.

1:05 pm: The Rays announced on Tuesday that Shortstop Franco’s walk He was put on the casualty list for 10 days due to thigh muscle tension. Its place in the active menu will go to the right Sean Armstrong, whose contract was chosen from Triple-A Durham. Left-handed Tampa Bay eye Ben Boden To be commissioned to open a place on Armstrong’s 40-man roster.

Franco was lifted from yesterday’s match after his third hit of the day after feeling any coach Kevin Cash It was described as a “tightening” in the same quadriceps muscle that kept him out for a few games a little over a week ago. It will now be sidelined for at least 10 days after the issue recurs.

The Rays are not few options for filling Franco, with Taylor WallsAnd the Vidal Brogan And the Isaac Paredes It’s all on the big league slate right now. This does not mean that Franco’s absence will not be painful, of course, even if it is brief in nature. The general consensus #1 in baseball before the 2021 season, Franco compiled a .281/.331/.447 slash through his 498 board debut (121 wRC+) while turning in solid defensive ratings in no time.

Bowden, 27, had been seeking a waiver from the Rockies a month ago. He has yet to appear in the Majors’ Championship this season, but he has thrown 10 runs with Tampa Bay’s Triple-A in Durham, allowing a pair of nine-strokes and seven-strokes along the way. Those seven free passes at Durham represented a walking rate of 15.9% – a continuation of the lengthy driving issue that has plagued Bowden throughout his minor league career.

The Rockies picked Bowden with the 45th overall pick in 2016. At times it seemed like a curious prospect but it’s also run into contradiction over the years since this lofty pick in the draft. Bowden had impressive Double-A numbers in 2019 and was fantastic in Triple-A last year — 11 2/3 goalsless runs, 17 to 4K/BB ratio — but his big start to the league last season didn’t go nearly smoothly. On 35 2/3 frames for the Rockies, Bowden’s 6.56 ERA featured a 23.7% strike rate and an inflated walk rate of 11.9%.

The Rays will have a week to trade Bowden, pass him through outright concessions or be released. He has already been claimed once this season, and with any left-handed that could be off bat, there’s always the possibility that another club will have some interest in either a small deal or via a waiver claim.