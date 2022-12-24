December 24, 2022

Riots broke out in Paris after three people were killed in a shooting

December 24, 2022 – 3:09 pm

Riots erupted in the Kurdish community in Paris yesterday when an assailant opened fire at the Ahmed-Gaia Kurdish Cultural Center, killing three people and seriously wounding one. One person was arrested after the attack and wounded in the shooting. According to French newspaper Le Figaro, the attacker was a 69-year-old French citizen who had recently been released from prison after two assassination attempts in 2016 and 2021.

Demonstrations are now in their second day, with those taking to the streets overturning and setting fire to several cars. Reuters reported. Yesterday at the same place, Kurds held a peaceful demonstration in Republic Square. Riots broke out when some protesters left the square and threw stones at the police, who fired teargas shells in return.

Later, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France also planned a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, which again ended in police clashes.

The shooting came as the Kurdish community was preparing to mark the tenth anniversary of the unsolved murders of the three activists.

