Riley Keough pays Priscilla Presley to end Elvis’ trust dispute

Actress Riley Keough has agreed to give Priscilla Presley, her grandmother and ex-wife Elvis Presley a lump sum as part of a settlement that will resolve a dispute over control of the family fund, according to court documents made public. Tuesday.

Attorneys for both parties sought to keep the details of their agreement secret, but the papers mention what appears to be a $1 million payment.

In the 95-page filing, Ms. Keough also agreed to pay up to $400,000 to cover Ms. Pressley’s legal fees related to a petition Ms. Pressley filed earlier this year, speaking in the validity of a 2016 document that removed her as an official. The entity known as the Promenade Trust. With the settlement, Ms. Keough will become the sole custodian of that financial instrument created by her mother, Lisa Marie, who died in January.

Mrs. Keogh also agreed to retain Mrs. Presley as a “private advisor” to the fund, to which an undisclosed annuity would be paid for 10 years, or until her death, whichever was earlier.