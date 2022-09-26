Rihanna’s Super Bowl ad powered by Dr. Dre: ‘I can’t wait’

Today it’s official RihannaA day, with a celebration of R&B singer fans Her confirmed return to the live music stage to Energy The first half of LVII will be shown in February 2023.

Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s takeover of Halftime Dr. Drewho gave Award winning performance in the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

“Oh my God. Let me tell you something, man. I just got the news that Rihanna is going to do [the Halftime Show] “I really like Rihanna,” he said during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “I can’t wait to see what you do.”

Rihanna sneakily confirmed to the world that she will lead the second half of the second half show with a picture NFL– Branded football on them Instagram. Roc Nation followed soon after, and officially confirmed her participation as entertainment strategy advisors for Rihanna’s live performance.

Dre continued, “I absolutely love her and what she does and coming off of and how she approaches her art and all nine. It’s just amazing.” He also commented that Rihanna “has a chance to really wow us,” before adding, “I know we set the standard very high.”

He also made sure to give Rihanna some pointers before planning the performance: “Put the right people around you and have fun. It’s basically what it is – making sure you have the right creative people around you.”

Reflecting on his performance in the 2022 Super Bowl, Dre admitted he was “very nervous,” but when it came down to it, it was “preparing and making sure you have the right people around you” that made the show.

“All these people came for me and everyone was so excited about the show. We had a great time, even though there are so many things and so many people to count on.” “So it’s a lot of pressure, but fun at the same time. When it’s done, it feels like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction we got from the show, especially being able to do the show with all my friends.”