Rihanna teases fans with her Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna stunned in her oversized, neon green faux fur coat as she teased fans with the official trailer for her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show on Friday.

The singer, 34, who will celebrate her highly anticipated return to music in two weeks, can be seen wearing a plunging bodysuit during clip on social media.

Focusing on the stars’ silhouette, a voice can be heard saying “It’s been 2,190 days,” before another adds: “Rihanna, where have you been?”

With her latest album, Anti, released in 2016, fans of the musician have been waiting six years for its follow-up.

Rihanna’s last live performance was at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where the video was hilarious, as another voice echoed: “We’ve been waiting for you!”

The partnership between The NFL and Apple Music will see her return to the stage after she turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019.

Rihanna previously revealed that her highly anticipated performance doesn’t mean she’s preparing to release a new album.

It’s not true, the singer, who recently released the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Lift Me Up, told the Associated Press that she’s about to release her ninth studio album.

The Umbrella Hitmaker also revealed that she is getting on the nerves ahead of her return to the world stage.

“The Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another. Do you hear that, fans?” she said, before adding that she “needs to work” on her new album.

We talk ahead of the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, she said, “It’s a challenge that I’ve been willing to accept, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

It’s going to be a lot of hard work, and it’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.

‘I’m nervous. I’m nervous on every stage, but especially on live TV. This is like, unforgivable. So, you have to do it right.