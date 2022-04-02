Rihanna Is A Night Out With A$AP Rocky In Jeans And Air Jordans – Shoe News

Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty twist for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night.

While watching a movie together, The musician couple came out On Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually wearing a pair of blue wide-legged jeans, as well as a white printed T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with a picture of two cartoon mice – an explicit reference to herself and Rocky. She completed her look with a gold necklace, a navy sports jacket, and a white trucker hat with “AWGE” written on it.

A$AP Rocky took a similar approach, matching Rihanna in blue jeans with layered cuffs, a navy blue hoodie and the same headpiece. Completing his look was a pair of soft brown ankle boots with an exaggerated sole.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go on a date in Hollywood on April 1, 2022. Credit: PhotosByDutch/SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Rihanna has continued her casual streak with Air Jordan sneakers. Although the musician’s shoes were washed out a bit by camera flashes, she wore a pair of Union Air Jordan 4 SP men’s white and multicolored red, yellow, blue and beige “Guava Ice” shoes. The $877 style It included leather, rubber, and mesh panels with logo-embossed counters, as well as ankle lining for added comfort.



Unionaire Jordan 4 SP “Guava Ice” shoe from Air Jordan. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

Rihanna’s pregnancy style It featured an array of statement-making shoes, spanning from the aforementioned Jordan Sneakers to Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals and Amina Muaddi’s thigh-high boots. A hotly debated footwear topic during pregnancy, her advocacy for high-heeled shoes and dramatic clothing has created a widespread debate about the importance of individual clothing and embracing glamor. She has been taking to social media with humorous posts for the last three months of her life.

The singer commented on a photo dump Instagram earlier this season.

For Rihanna, no shoes are too bold — or heels are too high. The Singer “We Found Love” He wears a wide variety of shoes over the years, including high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Maadi, Prada and Tom Ford coordinating with her outfits. Her off-duty looks also include sandals and bold shoes from Celine, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent.

However, she is also known for wearing iconic sneakers from New Balance, Nike, and Puma. Apart from her collection of stylish shoes, Rihanna has also successfully launched her own brands Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty in the fashion and beauty industries. In addition, she has worked as a collaborator, campaign star and inspiration for top brands including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

Discover Rihanna’s Shoe’s wildest moments in the exhibition.