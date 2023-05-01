Rihanna going to the Met Gala?

photo illustration: cutting; Images: Getty Images, retailers

Want more from the Met Gala? subscription Sign up for The Cut’s daily newsletter so you don’t miss any of our coverage. Newsletter readers will also receive exclusive interviews with the attendees and the staff’s personal picks for the best and worst looks of the night.

What’s the fur, black and white, go-to at the Met Gala everywhere? Rihanna, I really hope so. On Saturday, the woman we all hope to dress up and aaah She offered more than very inaccurate evidence that she would be seeing the steps of the Met on Monday.

Rihanna arrived at New York’s Caviar Russe in a fur-covered dress from Chanel’s Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection, suggesting she’s not among those dressed. Reservations about this year’s Karl Lagerfeld theme. The ensemble included a fuzzy white mini dress, a tiny but very loud jacket, oversized Chanel logo sunglasses, and a matching hat that I sincerely hope she plans to reuse for King Charles’ coronation. I don’t know about you, but that’s all I want to see on the Met Gala red carpet. it’s a pleasure. It’s absurd. He is a fashion-conscious viper.

Rihanna posted photos of the outfit with the caption, “Not even Monday.” Well, what can Monday bring, I wonder? Nothing to do with hearsay 3 am is appropriate Rihanna was reportedly Saturday night? Rihanna, your night plans are ultimately your own business, but, hey, see you soon!