February 25, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rihanna gifted Pita a faux fur coat after showing up to wear a real fur coat

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Exclusive

Peta to Rihanna

We noticed you love fur…

Faux fur coat swap, we’re on!!!

2/25/2023 1:00 AM PST

Rihanna She gets a new addition to her wardrobe…Peta sends her a faux fur coat after the pregnant singer appeared to be wearing real fur at dinner.

Here’s the deal… Rihanna was photographed this week in a full-length fur coat, which PETA tells us is almost certainly made from the real deal…and now the animal rights organization wants RiRi to make some fashion changes.

PETA released a letter, obtained by TMZ, to Team Rihanna… saying they noticed her fur coat, then vowed to switch to faux fur and gifted a faux fur coat.

in the messagePETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lang She cites Rihanna’s growing family, writing… “As a mother, you know how to feel protected and want to make sure your family doesn’t come to any harm. Please understand that this desire — even this instinct — is shared by minks, foxes, and rabbits who were snatched from their families and killed for their fur.” “.

Then Peta asks Rihanna, “Couldn’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by making the decision today You won’t wear fur anymore? “

The organization offers to take any of Rihanna’s fur clothes off her hands and donate them to survivors of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey… These people really do have an excuse to wear real fur, says PETA, because they lost everything and now have to survive the winter.

PETA also told Rihanna that they sent her an Unreal Fur faux fur coat, which they say will help her “stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch.”

Rihanna has been wearing real fur for years, despite winning a PETA award for some faux leather Fenty products, and it’ll be interesting to see if she makes the switch this time around.



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  Justin Bieber reveals one side of his face is paralyzed - Billboard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Britney Spears has been warned by Animal Control after a dog stung an elderly man

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

‘Succession’ Ends Season 4 at HBO, Jesse Armstrong Says – Rolling Stone

1 day ago Muhammad
4 min read

Succession Ends With Season 4 On HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

The International Monetary Fund points to the hurdles of debt restructuring, and says banning cryptocurrencies should be an option

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Rihanna gifted Pita a faux fur coat after showing up to wear a real fur coat

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

What is inside the inner core of the Earth? Seismic waves reveal a deeper core.

1 hour ago Izer